Sister Accord offers celebration, support for women in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Sonia Jackson Myles spends every Aug. 31 throwing a party to celebrate women through her organization The Sister Accord, which focuses on fostering friendships, love and understanding between women in a world that often expects competition.

“There's all sorts of research that shows, as women, we need each other, we're built and created to need each other,” Myles said. “And so every aspect of what we do with our programming talks about the need for healthy relationships.”

This year, she focused especially on women who found their place in the workforce compromised or destabilized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic-prompted closure of schools and child care providers forced many to either leave their jobs or split their time between work and new full-time responsibilities: Helping their school-aged children through virtual learning and caring for their moment-to-moment needs.

“A lot of people just made an assumption that working from home was just going to be amazing and great for everyone, and that's not always the case,” Myles said. “And so we really have had to peel back the layer of the onion to say, ‘What are the multiple things we need to do to make sure that we are supporting and serving with excellence?’”

The celebration was virtual this year, but the mission is year-round. Anyone interested in learning more about The Sister Accord can do so right here.