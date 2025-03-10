Significant or symbolic? | Council committee allocates $1M in first step toward improving Cincy snow response

CINCINNATI — A city council committee approved a motion Monday to allocate nearly $1 million for new fleet vehicles for the Department of Public Services, Cincinnati Fire Department and Cincinnati Police Department.

The funding is aimed to “allow the city to purchase new dump trucks to better prepare for winter weather” after a January snow response left 600 city streets untouched and 20% of the city’s winter operation fleet out of service.

The motion passed 5-2, with council member Seth Walsh and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney voting no. The pair argued the funding would be ineffective at addressing the problems with the fleet, acting as a symbolic gesture at the expense of community groups that also require support.

The motion allocates $1,294,008 from the Capital Project Fund — $300,000 will go toward the Camp Washington Skatepark Project and $994,008 for DPS, fire and police fleet needs.

“These were funds intended to be used for one-time capital expenses,” the motion reads.

Hear the council members speak before the vote:

Council member Jeff Cramerding said the motion was an important first step toward improving the city’s fleet.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road for years,” he said. “That’s the reason the fleet’s in such poor shape.”

The money will do little to fix the problem overall. At most, it affords DPS two dump trucks.

“I don't want people to be misled to think that today's allocation, in any way, makes any indentation on any of the problems that we have experienced,” Walsh said.

He characterized the funding as largely symbolic, advocating for a more substantial approach to addressing the fleet's needs. He advocated using excess bonding opportunities.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney proposed a motion to hold the current plan for one week to hear more from Walsh. It failed 4-3, with council member Mark Jeffreys joining the pair to vote yes.

Kearney said a holistic approach to upgrades would be more appropriate. In the meantime, she advocated using capital reserve dollars for projects such as the Clifton Cultural Arts Center’s Headquarters, ArtWorks Creative Campus ArtPark and the Winton Hills Community Center.

“We need these organizations to get funded and to get funded right now. Our fleet needs to get funded as well. But the fleet needs to wait until we have a comprehensive plan,” Kearney said, noting the administration is working on a report.

In the end, a majority opted to allocate the immediate pool of funding for essential services.

“Although there may not be a blizzard on the way, there's a hurricane coming with our economy,” council member Scotty Johnson said.

Jeremy McCleese, Regional Vice President of Ohio Council 8 and Local Union 240 President, described the funding as a positive first step: “While it seems like it's a minute drop in the bucket, at least it is something in that bucket.”

The total cost to overhaul the entire fleet is not known. The city administration is still working on a report. The city manager told the WCPO I-Team it could take up to two years for newly ordered trucks to arrive.

“It’s going to be a huge number. We’re not going to be able to get it done this year, which is why the $1M is so important,” said Cramerding.