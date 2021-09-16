Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiRoselawn

Actions

One man dead after shooting in Roselawn, Cincinnati police say

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 4:47 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 04:47:25-04

CINCINNATI — A man died Wednesday after being shot in Roselawn, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

In a news release early Thursday morning, officers with CPD's Homicide Unit said they were investigating the fatal shooting, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Losantiville Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders found 57-year-old Melvin Stanford suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews transported Stanford to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

CPD's news release did not offer any information about a possible suspect in the incident, which Homicide Unit officers said was still ongoing Thursday morning.

WCPO will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Searching for a new career? Connect with local companies hiring now!