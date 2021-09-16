One man dead after shooting in Roselawn, Cincinnati police say

CINCINNATI — A man died Wednesday after being shot in Roselawn, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

In a news release early Thursday morning, officers with CPD's Homicide Unit said they were investigating the fatal shooting, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Losantiville Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders found 57-year-old Melvin Stanford suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews transported Stanford to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

CPD's news release did not offer any information about a possible suspect in the incident, which Homicide Unit officers said was still ongoing Thursday morning.

