Man faces manslaughter for mauling death of his 3-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI — A man has been indicted on multiple charges for the death of his 3-year-old daughter, who prosecutors say was mauled to death by multiple dogs.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich, 45-year-old Warren Houston has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless endangerment.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, 3-year-old Kingsley Wright died on December 27 as the result of a dog attack. Pillich said the girl was mauled by multiple dogs in Houston's Roselawn home.

Wright was Houston's daughter, according to Pillich.

Houston is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.