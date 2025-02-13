Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiRoselawn

Actions

Man faces manslaughter for mauling death of his 3-year-old daughter

hamilton county justice center.JPG
WCPO
hamilton county justice center.JPG
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A man has been indicted on multiple charges for the death of his 3-year-old daughter, who prosecutors say was mauled to death by multiple dogs.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich, 45-year-old Warren Houston has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless endangerment.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, 3-year-old Kingsley Wright died on December 27 as the result of a dog attack. Pillich said the girl was mauled by multiple dogs in Houston's Roselawn home.

Wright was Houston's daughter, according to Pillich.

Houston is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Court docs: 13-year-old charged with murder of 64-year-old Fairfax woman Cincinnati Children's ranked No. 30 for Forbes America's Best Large Employers Butler County gets verified by Wheel the World

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.