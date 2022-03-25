Man charged with murder after Cincinnati police find 68-year-old dead during welfare check

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police charged a man with murder after officers found a 68-year-old dead during a welfare check Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Joyce Lane at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call requesting a welfare check on 68-year-old Terry Jones. First responders declared Jones dead upon arrival.

Hours later, police charged 31-year-old Samuel Malone III with murder in connection to Jones' death. Police said Malone was already at the Hamilton County Justice Center on an unrelated charge.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is still investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 513-352-3542.

