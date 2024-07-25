Man arrested for shooting, killing Rumpke driver in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a Rumpke driver in Roselawn in March.

On March 11, Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 7100 block of Eastlawn Drive just before 9 a.m. following a report of an unresponsive person found in a vehicle. Police found 30-year-old Angel Flores, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Corderrell Lovett, 36, has been arrested for the death of Flores and appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

The Cincinnati Police Department said Lovett was arrested Wednesday "on a murder warrant."

The prosecution said Lovett's "cell phone data location" tied him to Flores's murder. The defense argued that cell phone data is not pinpoint accurate.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said Flores was one of their residential drivers.

"Nothing is more important than our team members and their safety," Rumpke said in a statement. "We are a close team, and today, all of our hearts are broken. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of our driver. As we communicate this difficult information to our family of employees we will do so with great care and will make Employee Assistance Programs available as needed."

Flores' wife, Kaitlyn, provided us with a statement remembering him.

"Angel was a loving husband and father to two children. He was always the life of the party always wanting to make someone laugh. Angel was a very motivated person and hard worker. He will truly be missed by his family and a lot of friends," she said.

Lovett's bond was set at $250,000. The judge said Lovett will have to wear an ankle monitor if he posts bond.

He is set to return to court on Aug. 5.