Docs: Roselawn restaurant owner shot by 'unsatisfied customer'

CINCINNATI — The owner of a restaurant in Roselawn was shot and another employee was punched in the face on Friday, court documents say.

Cincinnati Police were called to Yummi Xpress Jamaican Restaurant on Reading Road on Friday. According to court documents, Sakaria Williams "sucker punched on employee in the face, which started a physical confrontation."

Anasia Shinholster then took a gun from her purse and shot the store owner in the left arm, court documents say.

When police interviewed Shinholster, she told them the altercation arose because she and Williams wanted their money back.

Shinholster is charged with one count of felonious assault and is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $10,000 bond. Williams has been charged with complicity and is also being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.