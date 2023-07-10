Cincinnati gets $220k to remove 1,200 tons of contaminated soil from former Roselawn gas station site

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has received $220,000 in grants to help remediate a former gas station site in Roselawn and restore the space for future development, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Development.

The funding was approved Monday and will come from the Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant, a state grant source that aims to provide funding to help clean up spaces with documented petroleum releases. The grants are available to local governments and land banks who own property specifically contaminated from the presence of a former gas station.

The funds will go to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority to assess and clean up the former home of a gas station at 7460 Reading Road in Roselawn. The site currently stands empty.

"Gas stations are a vital part of the American way of life — keeping us moving every day," said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, in a press release. "But when left vacant and abandoned, they can become eyesores that pose a threat to our environment and do absolutely no favors for our economy."

To accomplish the remediation necessary for the land to be re-used for future use, roughly 1,200 tons of petroleum-contaminated soil will have to be removed from the site and replaced with new fill material. After that, an environmental assessment of soil conditions will be performed to determine for certain whether the remediation was successful.

"By cleaning up hazardous sites like this one, we're breathing new life into forgotten places and creating opportunities for new businesses to flourish in our communities," said Mihalik.

Once the contaminated soil has been removed and the site is deemed fully remediated, the Port Authority hopes to redevelop the space into a 21,000 square-foot mixed-use facility containing multiple stories of commercial and residential space.