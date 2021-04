CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Monday that an arrest has been made in an April 9 shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities said Jaiquane Holloway, 19, was arrested in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Ethaniel Holmes.

Holmes was found in a car on the 7200 block of Brookcrest Dr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holloway is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.