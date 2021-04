CINCINNATI — A man was found shot and killed in a car in Roselawn Friday morning, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department said they responded to reports of a person down near 7241 BrookCrest Dr. Friday around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived on scene, police found 20-year-old Ethaniel Holmes in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced Holmes dead at the scene.

The Cincinnati Police Department is still investigating this incident.