17-year-old shot Wednesday evening at Roselawn Sports Complex

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday evening in a shooting in Roselawn, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to Roselawn Sports Complex around 5:40 p.m. and found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to UC Medical Center.

Shell casings were found on the sports complex's basketball court, police said.

Police currently have no suspect in the shooting and said others at the scene didn't give any information.

