Roads around Millennium Hotel to close Monday as demolition begins

CINCINNATI — Demolition of a blighted Downtown hotel is set to begin Monday, closing the downtown streets around the property in the process, according to city officials.

The demolition of the former Millennium Hotel, located on the 500 block of Elm Street, opposite the Duke Energy Convention Center, will close Elm Street between Fifth and Sixth streets until at least the summer of 2022.

There will also be full closures of Sixth Street and periodic closures on Fifth and Sixth streets throughout the demolition.

Detour signs will be in place to help motorists and pedestrians make their way around the closed road. The main entrance to the convention center at the corner of Elm Street and Fifth Street will remain open though.

Cranes and heavy equipment will be brought in to remove the 34-story tower and five-story annex to the north along Sixth Street and a 24-story tower along Fifth Street. The skywalks over Sixth Street and that connect the hotel to the Duke Energy Convention Center will also come down.

The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property early last year after it became clear to the previous owners that demolition and reconstruction was more viable than upgrading the decrepit hotel.

