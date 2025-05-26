Watch Now
Cincinnati police investigating crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck

Drew Tanner/WCPO
Motorcycle Crash Vs Semi Crash Riverside
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a crash Monday evening after a semi-truck and a motorcycle collided in Riverside, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The crash occurred roughly around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of River Road (US-50) and Anderson Ferry Road.

A WCPO crew saw a motorcycle crashed into the side of a fuel transportation semi-truck.

Cunningham did not say if there were any injuries in the crash.

Multiple lanes of River Road are shut down as police investigate the crash.

