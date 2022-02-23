Residents showered in backlogged mail after complaints about delivery delays

CINCINNATI — After residents in Clifton and Corryville didn't receive their mail for days on end, only to be showered with mail in one day, the United States Postal Service has apologized for delivery issues.

Sandy Kohn's mailbox filled with missing bills and tax records after she showered the post office, her congressman and senator with complaints about the delayed deliveries.

"I received five days worth of mail in one day," she said.

Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys heard similar stories from people in Clifton and Corryville neighborhoods where he said some people who depend on USPS for prescription and social security check deliveries have been waiting two or three weeks.

"They need consistent mail delivery," he said. "Personally, last night my postman was around 8:30 at night. So, they're working a lot of extra hours to make it up. So we want to acknowledge that but this is a staffing issue that goes a lot higher and needs to be addressed."

Kohn said she feels lucky — her delay lasted less than a week. Overall though, her mail delivery has hardly been consistent.

"We were receiving mail about every other day," she said. "Then it started becoming every third day. Then we didn't receive it for every fourth day and that is when I went over to the post office."

Kohn complained online through a service request. The reply blamed staffing shortages and asked residents for patience. She wishes that communication happened sooner and to a broader audience.

"Everyone is screaming about not having enough help," Kohn said. "Maybe that's the case but there certainly needs to be a way to communicate to customers what's going on and figure out a way to accomplish things."

USPS plans to hold a job fair on Friday from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at the main Cincinnati post office at 1591 Dalton Avenue.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service sent the statement below: