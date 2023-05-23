Jury finds man guilty of tying woman to tree in Queensgate and raping her

CINCINNATI — A jury has found a man guilty of several charges stemming from an incident in 2019 when he tied a woman to a tree and raped her, court officials said.

Court documents say James Yoder took a woman's prosthetic leg away from her, tied a rope around her neck and tied her to a tree. He then pulled the rope tight and kicked the woman until she lost consciousness before he raped her. Documents say Yoder then urinated on the woman and left her tied to the tree.

The incident happened around 1100 West 6th Street in Queensgate, documents say.

In 2021, a jury found Yoder not guilty of charges after a woman alleged he forced her into his tent at knifepoint before throwing an ax at her. In 2015, charges of felonious assault were dropped against him after he was accused of shooting a man in the chest during a verbal argument.

It's unclear why charges were dismissed in the shooting incident based on court entries, but a document filed March 10, 2016 says the case was dismissed "for want of prosecution." Before that was filed, a filing says the victim appeared in court on October 27, the same day court records show Yoder's charges were dismissed.