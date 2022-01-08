3 hospitalized after shooting in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — Three people were taken to UC Medical Center after a shooting in Queensgate Friday night.

The Cincinnati Police Department said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Gest Street at around 10:45 p.m. Police said three victims drove themselves from the scene to Cincinnati Fire Engine 17 on W. 8th Street, where they were taken to the hospital.

Police said all three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection was closed as police continue to investigate the shooting.

There was no word on any suspects.

