Cincinnati police arrest third person in Teetor homicide

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police department has arrested a third person related to the homicide of Kristopher Teetor in November.

Elisha Acoff, 19, was arrested on an aggravated murder warrant on Thursday, Jan. 6 by the CPD Homicide Unit.

Joseph Bazel and Keuntay Basel were also arrested for aggravated murder in Teetor's death. Joseph Bazel, 24, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, while Keuntay Bazel was arrested on Dec. 21.

Teetor died of wounds he suffered from being shot. Nov. 6, 2021, officers from CPD District Three responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue. They found a Teetor who was shot. Cincinnati Fire Department EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

