Queen Bee Half Marathon: Here's when and where you'll see road closures Saturday

CINCINNATI — It's time for The Queen Bee Half Marathon and that means there will be some significant closures impacting drivers in Cincinnati Saturday morning.

The course runs through some of Cincinnati's historic and scenic neighborhoods.

The closures are happening in stages so how your route is impacted will determine what time you are driving.

These streets will be closed starting at 4 a.m. and should reopen after 1 p.m. when the race is estimated to be over, according to a release from The city of Cincinnati:



Eggleston Avenue- closed between Reedy Street and Reading Road

between Reedy Street and Reading Road Court Street- closed between Eggleston Avenue and Reedy Street

between Eggleston Avenue and Reedy Street Reading Road- northbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and 12 th Street

between Eggleston Avenue and 12 Street E Pete Rose Way- closed between Mehring Way and Eggleston Avenue

These streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m.:

Central Parkway- eastbound closed between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue

between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue Reading Road- northbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place

between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place Liberty Street Exit from northbound I471- closed

Elsinore Place- closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue Gilbert Avenue- northbound closed between Broadway and Eden Park Drive (open to the Hard Rock Casino and I71 ramp)

between Broadway and Eden Park Drive (open to the Hard Rock Casino and I71 ramp) Gilbert Avenue- southbound closed between Eden Park Drive and Elsinore Place

between Eden Park Drive and Elsinore Place Eden Park Drive- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway Art Museum Drive- closed to through traffic between Paradrome Street and Eden Park Drive

between Paradrome Street and Eden Park Drive Martin Drive- closed between Parkside Place and Eden Park Drive

between Parkside Place and Eden Park Drive Victory Parkway- closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Street (southbound Victory Parkway maintained between McMillan Street and Francis Lane)

between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Street (southbound Victory Parkway maintained between McMillan Street and Francis Lane) McMillan Street- closed between Victory Parkway and Grandview Avenue

between Victory Parkway and Grandview Avenue Woodburn Avenue- northbound closed between McMillan Street and Madison Road

between McMillan Street and Madison Road Madison Road- eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Observatory Avenue

between Woodburn Avenue and Observatory Avenue Observatory Avenue- eastbound closed between Madison Road and Linwood Avenue

between Madison Road and Linwood Avenue Linwood Avenue- southbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Eastern Avenue

between Observatory Avenue and Eastern Avenue Eastern Avenue- westbound closed between Heekin Avenue and Delta Avenue

between Heekin Avenue and Delta Avenue Delta Avenue- northbound closed between Kellogg Avenue and Eastern Avenue

between Kellogg Avenue and Eastern Avenue Riverside Drive- eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Delta Avenue

between Eggleston Avenue and Delta Avenue Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Central Parkway and Riverside Drive

The city said Metro will maintain bus service throughout the day but riders should expect some delays.

This is the half marathon's 10th anniversary. Organizers said their mission is to promote the fun of fitness while raising support and funds for local charities that focus on women. Runners will be entertained by dozens of bands and DJs.

Click here to learn more about the race and Saturday's events.