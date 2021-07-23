Prosecutor: Mother, newborn daughter were 'executed' in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — The death of a mother and her newborn daughter was an execution-style killing, Hamilton County's top prosecutor said Friday when revealing new facts about the case.

Prosecutor Joe Deters said a grand jury has charged Antonio Wilcox with aggravated murder, among other charges, in the death of Michelle McDonald and her newborn daughter, Aaliyah Marie McCoy. According to police, McDonald died from a gunshot wound on July 16, and McCoy died the next day.

In a news release Friday, Deters said Wilcox "approached Michelle McDonald from behind and shot her once in the back of the head" while at a family party. McDonald was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with McCoy at the time of the shooting.

"I am devastated for this family," Deters said in the release. "I cannot even imagine the gut-wrenching pain this loss has caused... This woman was executed by Wilcox... She was treated like garbage and so was the baby."

Family members said the baby was born five pounds, five ounces and would have been healthy if not for the shooting.

"I'm really hurt," said Minnie Evans, McDonald's aunt, shortly after the shooting. "I'm really more depressed because I had to watch my niece in there. And it's devastating to see a 2-day-old baby that you know is going to pass away. She didn't have a chance. She didn't have a chance at all."

Wilcox was in Hamilton County custody Friday, with his next court date scheduled for July 26.