Prosecutor: Man charged in Avondale infant's death could face life in prison

CINCINNATI — The man charged with murder in the death of a 6-month-old in Avondale could face life in prison, Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters announced Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Deters said a grand jury indicted Leandre Glenn on two counts of murder, one count of endangering children, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle in connection with the death of 6-month-old Christopher Walter.

"If convicted on all counts, he faces the maximum possible sentence of life in prison," read the news release.

Deters went on to cite the coroner's report, which stated that the infant died from strangulation, traumatic brain injury and blunt impacts to the head.

Walter was in Glenn's care at the time of his death on June 15, Deters said.

"It's been a tough year," Deters said in the release. "I don't know what would ever possess someone to do this to anyone, let alone such a young baby."