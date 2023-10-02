Prosecutor: Arrest made in 20-year-old Cincinnati murder case

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a man found dead inside a Cincinnati apartment roughly 20 years ago, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said 64-year-old Robert Stewart has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault for the 2003 murder of Herman Brown.

On February 15, 2003, a person called 911 to report a strong odor coming from an apartment on Sarvis Court. When police arrived, they found Brown dead inside, lying naked on the floor. He had an extension cord wrapped around his neck and had been stabbed numerous times.

Police gathered six cigarette butts, DNA swabs and collected blood found in Brown's bathroom sink.

The blood revealed two different DNA profiles — Brown's and an unknown profile that was also found on swabs collected from Brown's body and some of the cigarette butts. At the time, however, police could not find a match to that DNA profile, prosecutors said.

"After exhausting all leads, the investigation into the homicide of Herman Brown went cold," reads a press release from the prosecutor's office.

Recently, the unknown DNA profile was re-entered into a forensic genetic genealogy search, which led police to Stewart; Additional testing confirmed Stewart was the source of the second set of DNA, prosecutors said.

Stewart was arrested on Sept. 15 in Lima and was extradited back to Hamilton County. He's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.