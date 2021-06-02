Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Police will fire test shots in Central Business District this afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
WCPO cincinnati police car generic.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:14:44-04

CINCINNATI — Police will test and calibrate their gunfire-detection system with live gunfire in the Central Business District this afternoon.

The Cincinnati Police Department posted a notice to Twitter Wednesday morning: “ As a matter of calibration & maintaining effective sensor response, CPD will conduct live fire testing of its ShotSpotter system in 2 areas of the Central Business District on 6/2/21 in the late afternoon/evening hours, not overnight.”

ShotSpotter, which CPD first adopted in 2017, is a system of sensors trained to recognize the sound of gunshots and identify their point of origin.

Police use this technology to locate shootings that do not result in a 911 call, or to pinpoint the location of reported shootings with greater accuracy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!