Police will fire test shots in Central Business District this afternoon

CINCINNATI — Police will test and calibrate their gunfire-detection system with live gunfire in the Central Business District this afternoon.

The Cincinnati Police Department posted a notice to Twitter Wednesday morning: “ As a matter of calibration & maintaining effective sensor response, CPD will conduct live fire testing of its ShotSpotter system in 2 areas of the Central Business District on 6/2/21 in the late afternoon/evening hours, not overnight.”

ShotSpotter, which CPD first adopted in 2017, is a system of sensors trained to recognize the sound of gunshots and identify their point of origin.

Police use this technology to locate shootings that do not result in a 911 call, or to pinpoint the location of reported shootings with greater accuracy.