Police union: CPD drafting public records policy as new law allows a charge up to $750 for body cam video

CINCINNATI — With a new Ohio law allowing state police departments to charge the public for police-worn body camera video set to take effect, Cincinnati Police Records leadership is "working on a draft" of a potential new policy, according to Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober.

The law, House Bill 315, includes a provision that allows Ohio law enforcement agencies to charge up to $75 per hour of video requested under the state’s public record laws. The law caps the total at $750.

In a statement, Cincinnati Police Lieutenant John Cunningham with the public information office did not confirm the existence of a working draft.

"That's not correct," Cunningham said. "Our city's administration legal team is currently reviewing the new law."

It is unclear what may change—if anything—if a new policy is crafted and put into use by the city.

Ultimately, while a draft of a tentative new CPD body camera policy is reportedly in the works, a city spokesperson said it is up to the office of Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long to push through policy changes.

"The city is having discussions but no decision has been made," city spokesperson Mollie Lair said. "(A policy) would come through the city manager."

It comes as a group of four Ohioans impacted by separate police incidents gathered to sound the alarm on the law, House Bill 315, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law earlier this month. It is set to take effect in April.

WCPO 9 News reached out to a governor spokesperson for comment and received a previously published statement from Gov. DeWine.

John Minchillo/AP Gov. Mike DeWine will address House Bill 99, which will lower the training period to arm teachers and school faculty, in a press conference.

"I strongly support the public’s–and the news media’s- right to access public records. The language in House Bill 315 doesn’t change that right," DeWine said. "If the language in House Bill 315 related to public records turns out to have unforeseen consequences, I will work with the General Assembly to amend the language to address such legitimate concerns"

The statement from the governor went on to say that body camera and dashboard camera-video from law enforcement has improved public accountability: "However, I am sensitive to the fact that this changing technology has affected law enforcement by often times creating unfunded burdens on these agencies," DeWine said. "Especially when it comes to the often (time-consuming) and labor-intensive work it takes to provide them as public records."