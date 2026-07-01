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Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Carthage

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WCPO
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CINCINNATI — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Carthage Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 6800 block of Vine Street just before 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a person who had been shot. Police said the person was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department District Four Investigative Unit. Police said there is no information on a suspect.

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