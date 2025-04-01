Watch Now
CPD: Two hospitalized after police chase ends in crash at Cincinnati fire station

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a police chase ended in a car crashing into a Cincinnati fire station in Pleasant Ridge.
CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to the hospital after police chased a car that crashed into a retaining wall of a building in Pleasant Ridge, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said at the scene that the car chase began in Norwood after police suspected the vehicle was being operated under the influence.

The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday at Langdon Farm Road and Montgomery Road near Pleasant Ridge Montessori School.

According to police, the chase ended with the suspected vehicle crashing into a retaining wall outside Cincinnati Fire Station #8.

Two people inside the car were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Hospital with what CPD said were minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

