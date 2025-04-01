CPD: Two hospitalized after police chase ends in crash at Cincinnati fire station

CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to the hospital after police chased a car that crashed into a retaining wall of a building in Pleasant Ridge, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said at the scene that the car chase began in Norwood after police suspected the vehicle was being operated under the influence.

The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday at Langdon Farm Road and Montgomery Road near Pleasant Ridge Montessori School.

According to police, the chase ended with the suspected vehicle crashing into a retaining wall outside Cincinnati Fire Station #8.

Two people inside the car were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Hospital with what CPD said were minor injuries.

No one else was injured.