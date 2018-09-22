Photographer launches anti-bullying billboard campaign

CINCINNATI -- The teenagers who book Cara Jonas for their senior pictures are putting an enormous amount of trust in her to see them as they want to be seen and help capture that image on film.

She doesn't take it lightly, and she wants to help do more for teenagers in Greater Cincinnati.

"With photography, sometimes you can change the way people see themselves," she said. "(I wanted) to take a step further, use it to make a difference in the community."

That's why she recruited eight local teenagers to be the faces of #Pwrof1, a billboard campaign meant to raise awareness of World Day of Bullying Prevention Oct. 1.

Billboards featuring their faces will appear in Cincinnati, Madisonville and Hamilton as well as across the river in Newport, Kentucky.

"I just hope that it makes people more aware of the effects (bullying) has on people," #Pwrof1 student ambassador Dylan Berry said.