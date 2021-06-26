Watch
Pet Pals: Meet Israel the cat

Israel is a tabby, domestic short-haired cat with white socks. Volunteers at the Animal Adoption Foundation think she is about one year old.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 26, 2021
CINCINNATI — On this week’s Pet Pals we met Israel the cat.

“She loves to cuddle. There will be times I come in here and as soon as I sit down, she’s up in my lap. This could be potentially a good family cat. Of course, you want to come in and test that out for yourself,” said a volunteer who works with Israel.

To see if she is right for your family, fill out the Animal Adoption Foundation’s online questionnaire.

