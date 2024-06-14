Ever dream of racing an adult Big Wheel down a giant hill? Then this annual event is for you

CINCINNATI — If you've ever had the very specific dream of racing an adult Big Wheel down a steep hill — or watching a bunch of adults race adult Big Wheels down a hill — then Cincinnati has the event for you.

Danger Wheel returns to the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway in Pendleton, marking the low-stakes, high-speed race's ninth year.

This year, the event will take place on July 27 from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Attending the event is free, open to the public and water balloons to chuck at racers are heavily encouraged.

The races continue throughout the day, with the courses evolving and changing to feature new obstacles that grow in size and ridiculousness — in previous years, racers have tangled with everything from hay bales to inflatable T-Rex dinosaurs on their way to the finish line.

Danger Wheel returns to Cincinnati

Races run continuously until one brave Big Wheeler stands alone to be crowned the Danger Champion — but the races will likely continue until sundown.

Fans and spectators are encouraged to bring portable chairs "to witness the danger, up-close," reads a press release about the event.

Registration for a spot on a three-person team is open now; the race will feature 64 different teams who will all mount a Huffy Green Machine and head down one of the steepest slopes in Cincinnati.

Danger Wheel is locally organized each year by residents in Pendleton, and proceeds that are gathered by the free-to-attend event benefit the beautification of the neighborhood and programming for future locally organized events.