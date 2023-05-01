'Peace Out': Aerosmith farewell tour will walk this way in January

CINCINNATI — After 53 years of livin' on the edge, Aerosmith will hang up their hats, but not before giving a five-month-long "Peace Out" in the form of a farewell tour.

The tour hits 40 different cities throughout the United States and Canada, including Cincinnati on January 4, 2024 at the Heritage Bank Arena. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia at the start of September and winds its way through the continent before coming to a close in Montreal, Canada.

PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go! For more info visit: https://t.co/rsuutHrYmY pic.twitter.com/8HkmrQlIrn — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 1, 2023

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and VIP ticket packages will be offered for ultimate fans that include opportunities for a photo opportunity with band members, merchandise an more.

According to a press release, drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining the band during its farewell tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," reads the press release. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

In 2022, Aerosmith took up a Las Vegas residency, performing a 90-minute live performance. The residency was cut short at the end of 2022, however, after frontman Steven Tyler fell ill, according to Rolling Stone. The magazine reported Aerosmith didn't play their last two dates of the residency in December 2022.

Joining Aerosmith for their tour is band The Black Crowes, who have released eight studio albums and four live albums since their founding in 1990. The press release boasts exploits from throughout The Black Crowes time as a band, including claiming Jimmy Page among their number at one point and getting kicked off a tour with ZZ Top after insulting a sponsor.