PD: Multiple injuries after crowd scattered near Fountain Square following sound resembling gunshot

Kendria Lafleur
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 26, 2022
CINCINNATI — Crowds of people scattered and several were injured after a sound resembling a gunshot echoed near Fountain Square on Saturday night.

Cincinnati police did not provide any information about the incident on Saturday night when WCPO sent a crew to the scene. After investigating, they sent out a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said a little after 11 p.m. on Saturday, a loud bang resembling the sound of a gunshot was heard near the square. Cincinnati officers nearby working at the Cincy Soul event heard the sound and the original police radio broadcast came out as a "shooting" near Fountain Square.

Large crowds in the area, including near West 5th Street and Vine Street where Cincy Soul was happening, suddenly dispersed and caused a surge that left multiple people hurt from falling or being stepped on, police said.

Cincinnati fire personnel also responded to help one person having a seizure and another suffering from a heart attack as a result of the panic.

When police arrived, no evidence of a shooting could be found. Police said they were unable to find a victim or evidence of gunfire in the area. A review of surveillance cameras in the area also could not pinpoint where the sound came from, police said.

Cincy Soul was closed and reopened on Sunday, police said.

A spokesperson with 3CDC said a separate event they'd hosted at Fountain Square had ended at 11 p.m. and several people were still in the plaza as a result.

"Due to the additional staffing levels CPD had in the Downtown area in preparation for a major events weekend, within minutes CPD was able to get the crowd under control and safely clear the area," read a press release from Cincinnati police sent on Tuesday.

