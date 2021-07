CINCINNATI — A man was killed while riding his bicycle early Friday morning in Bond Hill when a driver struck him with their vehicle and fled the scene, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police Sgt. Eric Franz said a man in his 60s was riding around 4:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Joseph Street when the crash occurred.

Officers are holding the identity of the man killed pending notification of family.

