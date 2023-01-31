Watch Now
Parents only: No spectators allowed at Taft v. Woodward basketball game after fight

Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:20:51-05

CINCINNATI — Parents and cheerleaders will be the only people allowed in the gym when the next Taft and Woodward basketball game tips off on Friday, according to the Cincinnati Public School district.

Two parents or guardians per player will be permitted into the game and tickets will not be available online for purchase, the district said.

The decision was made "after altercations involving spectators" sprung up during the previous boys basketball game between the two teams.

Woodward and Taft last played one another January 3; Taft won the game 90-84.

Those who want to watch the game will be able to do so virtually, streaming on CPS' Athletics YouTube page.

The district did not elaborate on what the altercations during the last game were or how many students from either school may have been involved.

