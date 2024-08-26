Police: Man dead after shooting at gas station in Paddock Hills

PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Paddock Hills on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. at the BP gas station at 4545 Reading Road.

Police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound behind the counter inside the gas station.

The man was taken to UC Medical Center but he died at the hospital, police said.

According to police, two people were detained.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.