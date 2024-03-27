Overtime pay related to youth violence response is key challenge in Cincinnati police budget

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told city council that overtime related to police visibility would be one of the department's major budget challenges alongside aging facilities and recruitment and retention in 2024.

The visibility tactic has been a significant part of the department's response to a spike in youth violence downtown that led to many around Fountain and Government Squares looking over their shoulders.

"There's a lot of violence down here," Deon Williams said. "You can say it's hectic."

Williams said he's around Government Square a lot and has been noticing the additional uniformed officers around in recent weeks.

"It's a big difference. Ensures everyone is protected," he said. "I feel like it's a fresh start to a fresh beginning."

Theetge said the show of force is important.

"It's extremely effective, and if it's effective, it's necessary," she said.

Theetge told council at Tuesday's special budget hearing that the cash needed to deploy officers to problem regions or special events would be a significant part of the department's $180,510,570 projected budget for fiscal year 2024.

#NOW: Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is addressing City Council about the departments budget.The highs and the lows including an increased need for overtime for higher visibility to address things like youth violence.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/sfUU7DaUaB — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) March 26, 2024

"Because our staffing levels are down, we have a contingent of officers that are specifically trained to engage with individuals to keep the calm in the city. So, we deploy them on overtime," Theetge said.

Police presence, alongside the work of local anti-gun violence advocates, has made a difference downtown according to Williams.

He said he hopes the trend continues.

"I hope everyone can get better and stop trying to make our society self-destructive. You know, one step at a time. One step after the other. I pray for the best," Williams said.

Theetge said the department is trying to streamline and shorten the process by which officers graduate from the academy and get to work for the department, and hoping to accept three graduate classes in 2024 to address the staffing shortage.