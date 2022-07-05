Washington Park fireworks canceled after 'malfunction'

CINCINNATI — A fireworks show at Washington Park was canceled abruptly Monday night, just minutes after it began.

The Fourth of July event at Washington Park started at 4:00 p.m. and drew hundreds of people down to Over-the-Rhine to enjoy the festivities. Fireworks were set to fly after sunset, at around 9:15 p.m., according to the park's website.

The show kicked off on schedule, but was quickly halted and park-goers were told the show would not go on.

Fireworks malfunctioned, said Joe Rudemiller, 3CDC vice president of marketing and communications, and the organization was forced to shut down the event.

No one was injured from any of the fireworks, but Rudemiller said they decided to cancel the event as a result of the malfunction.