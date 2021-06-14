Police: Woman who sprayed toddler with Mace arrested, charged with assault

A woman who sprayed multiple people with Mace at Washington Park turned herself in to police on Monday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect, 42-year-old Terri Shelton, faces six counts of misdemeanor assault in connection to the Mace attack, which injured six people — among them a toddler — the night of May 24.

Court documents do not provide information about the moments leading up to the attack. According to victim and witness statements, Shelton approached the victims near the park gate and sprayed Mace into their faces.

Police began searching for her on June 11, when they released a clip of the attack recorded by nearby cameras.

“THANK YOU to everyone who shared this surveillance footage,” a police spokesperson wrote on Twitter Monday.