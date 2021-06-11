Police: Help ID woman who maced people, toddler in Washington Park

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help identifying a woman who they said maced several people and a toddler on May 24 in the playground of Washington Park.
Police released video of the incident which shows the woman using mace on people near a gate of the playground area. One of the people the woman sprayed can be seen trying to shield a toddler.
If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS WOMAN?!?— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 11, 2021
We are once again asking for the public's help. The woman seen in this video is responsible for using Mace on multiple people, including a 3-YEAR-OLD, at the Washington Park playground on May 24th around 8pm!
Please call us if you know her identity! pic.twitter.com/HFoT7vepgD