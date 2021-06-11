Watch
Police: Help ID woman who maced people, toddler in Washington Park

Cincinnati Police Department
The woman the Cincinnati Police Department said maced several adults and a toddler.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 11, 2021
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help identifying a woman who they said maced several people and a toddler on May 24 in the playground of Washington Park.

Police released video of the incident which shows the woman using mace on people near a gate of the playground area. One of the people the woman sprayed can be seen trying to shield a toddler.

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

