Police: One dead, one injured in OTR shooting Tuesday morning

Adam Schrand
Police on scene of a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday morning where one man was killed.
Posted at 4:41 AM, May 04, 2021
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Walnut and 13th streets. When they arrived on scene, officers found two men were shot.

First responders pronounced one man dead at the scene, and police said the other man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed. Police also have not said if they have a suspect in this case.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

