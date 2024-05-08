Police: 75-year-old woman dead after crashing car in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A 75-year-old woman is dead after police said she crashed her car in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said the woman was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on West Liberty Street at Central Parkway after 3 p.m. Tuesday when she disregarded a red light and hit two separate vehicles. She then turned south on Central Parkway, driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Police said the woman traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a curb before sideswiping a building. Her car came to a stop at 1100 Central Parkway.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UC Medical Center where she later died. Police said excessive speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.