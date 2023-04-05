Police: 2 juveniles taken into custody after shots fired near Rothenberg Preparatory Academy

CINCINNATI — Two juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday morning after shots were fired near an Over-the-Rhine elementary school, Cincinnati police said.

Just after 8 a.m., shots were fired on Antique Street, which is directly in front of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy.

Police said the shots fired call involved a vehicle, which was later found at the Shell gas station on Liberty Street. When police approached the vehicle, its occupants fled the vehicle and ran.

One occupant ran across Moore Street into St. Francis Seraph School and was escorted out by a school employee, police said. Another occupant ran into the former Moerlein brewery building, and he was apprehended by police in the building.

Police said the two people taken into custody were juveniles. There was also a third person apprehended by police, but they could not confirm their involvement.

Cincinnati Public Schools said Rothenberg was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution due to the police activity in the area.

"CPS' security team followed safety protocols and worked closely with the Cincinnati Police Department," the district said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

