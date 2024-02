CINCINNATI — A teenager was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a stabbing in Over-the-Rhine Friday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said a 16-year-old was stabbed in the chest on Liberty Street. He was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to be an older male who ran from the scene.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.