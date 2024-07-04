Watch Now
Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

otr cpd shooting
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jul 04, 2024

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 1300 block of Walnut Street for a reported shooting. They found a 45-year-old man shot. He was taken to UC Medical Center with what officials called life-threatening injuries.

A WCPO crew that responded to the scene said police blocked off Walnut Street near 13th Street to investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

