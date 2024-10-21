New record store spinning into Over-the-Rhine spot on Vine Street

CINCINNATI — A new space for music lovers and vinyl collectors will be opening in Over-the-Rhine, according to an announcement from 3CDC.

The development company said 1207 Vine Street is the future home of Alien Records, launched by Cincinnati native Timothy Henninger.

3CDC didn't say exactly when the store's new and used record store will open, but when it's complete the business will offer 1,240 square feet filled with vinyl of all genres and listening booths to check them all out.

"I've had so many memorable experiences in record stores throughout my life," Henninger said in a press release. "Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' was the first album I ever bought with my own money and I just kept coming back for more."

Henninger said his shop will also attempt to recapture the comforting feeling he experienced frequenting record stores on Cincinnati's west side as a kid.

"I hope I can give others the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy music like I have," he said. "I want it to be a sort of refuge — a place they can escape for a little while."

According to the press release, Alien Records will specifically specialize in vinyl records, but the shop will also sell CDs, cassette tapes and other music-related media like VHS tapes and DVDs.

Henninger's used inventory will spring from his own collection and the shop will operate a buy, sell, trade system. Alien Records will also offer record player servicing and repairs.

When it opens, Alien Records will be open seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to 3CDC.

Vinyl sales have seen a resurgence since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Billboard, one out of every three albums sold in the US in 2021 were vinyl LPs. The Recording Industry Association of America reported that in 2020 vinyl sales outpaced CD sales and in 2021, vinyl sales topped $1 billion for the first time since 1986.