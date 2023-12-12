Watch Now
New parking garage to open in Over-the-Rhine

Blake Sheely
Posted at 7:46 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 07:46:37-05

CINCINNATI — A new parking garage opening in Over-the-Rhine will house over 500 vehicles in an effort to alleviate parking woes during special events around the Findlay Market area.

Hamilton County Commissioners and other officials involved in the project are holding a ribbon cutting for the parking garage Tuesday morning.

Located off Central Parkway and Langston Street, the 515-parking space structure will serve OTR near Findlay Market.

Commissioners hope the garage "will help ease some of the parking challenges residents, businesses, visitors and FC Cincinnati fans face in the booming Over-the-Rhine and Findlay Market area," reads a press release announcing the ribbon cutting event.

The structure is named Findlay Garage; it's unclear when it will officially open to those seeking parking in the area, but the ribbon cutting event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

