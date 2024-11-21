New brewpub opening to public in former Taft's Ale House site on Race Street

CINCINNATI — The over-12,000-square-foot historic church on Race Street has a new tenant and will fully open to the public Friday, a little over one year after Taft's Brewing Company announced it was vacating the space.

Mellotone Beer Project announced it will officially open its doors to patrons Friday.

The brewpub will "focus on modern American fare to pair with its fresh, uncomplicated beer selection," according to a press release from 3CDC, which owns the building.

Co-owners of Mellotonw partnered with Brendan Martin, formerly of Boca Restaurant Group, to create the establishment's menu which will have a seasonal rotation of dishes created from locally-sourced ingredients when possible, the press release says.

Behind the new brewpub is former Rhinegeist Brewery Director of Culture, Dennis Kramer-Wine, and founding brewmaster at Los Angeles-based brewery Three Weavers, Alexandra Nowell.

"We want Mellotone to be a place for everyone — where you se things you love on the menu and feel welcome when you walk through the door, whether you're celebrating something or just stopping by to relax and grab a drink," said Nowell, co-owner of Mellotone, in a press release.

Mellotone plans to have multiple spaces open for patrons: The main floor of the renovated church building will house the restaurant along with a neighborhood bar called Undertone. Undertone will have a small stage for live music on the church's lower level.

The top floor of the building has been converted into an indoor bier garden-esque facility, with greenery, seating, pool tables and darts.

The restaurant will eventually accept reservations, the press release says, but Undertone and the upstairs bier garden will be walk-in only.

Mellotone's grand opening comes after business owners hosted a sneak peek into the facility during the 2024 BLINK Festival.

"If BLINK was any indicator of how Mellotone is going to bring this space to life, we have a lot to look forward to," said Lindzie Gunnels, director of commercial leasing with 3CDC, in a press release. "This iconic Race Street location has so much potential and we believe that Mellotone will act as a catalyst for future growth along this Race Street corridor."

The new space will open at 5 p.m. Friday and its restaurant will serve patrons until 11 p.m., one hour before closing. Undertone will remain open, serving alcohol until 1 a.m.

After tomorrow, Mellotone will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The business will be closed Mondays.

Taft's closed in late 2023 after occupying the space for more than eight years. Taft's said in a release the pandemic, a decline in tourism and an increase in material goods costs contributed to the closure. Their Brewporiums in Cincinnati and Columbus remain open.