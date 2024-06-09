CPD: Woman shot multiple times in OTR

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. police responded to the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers told our crew on the scene the woman "may have been in an argument with someone."

The victim was carried into a local bar until paramedics arrived, and then transported to U.C. Medical Center, police said.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this shooting.