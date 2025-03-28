CPD: Four hospitalized after OTR crash involving police vehicle

CINCINNATI — Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Over-the-Rhine involving a marked police vehicle, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD police chief Teresa Theetge said in a press release that the traffic unit responded to a "serious injury traffic crash" in the 200 block of W. Liberty Street on Thursday just before 6 p.m.

According to Theetge, a 62-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra on W. Liberty Street when the car was struck by a Ford Explorer, a marked police vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man traveling north on Central Parkway.

From the impact of the crash, the Hyundai struck a Volkswagen GLI that was stopped in oncoming traffic for the approaching police vehicle that had its lights and siren activated, Theetge said.

The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of the police vehicle were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A 61-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who were passengers in the Hyundai, were also taken to the hospital.

Theetge said the drivers and passengers had "non-life-threatening" injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen did not report any injuries.

Excessive speed, impairment and use of seatbelts are all being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.