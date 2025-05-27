CPD: 25 to 50 shots fired during drive-by shooting near Findlay Market, 1 injured

CINCINNATI — A person was injured after a drive-by shooting near Findlay Market, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Monday in the area of Moore Street and Back Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited.

A CPD officer at the scene told WCPO that there were somewhere around 25 to 50 shots fired, and they would describe it as a drive-by shooting.

According to CPD, one person was grazed in the back during the incident.

However, police have not disclosed whether that person was taken to the hospital.

It is also unknown if police have anyone in custody.