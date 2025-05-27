Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

CPD: 25 to 50 shots fired during drive-by shooting near Findlay Market, 1 injured

OTR drive-by shooting near Findlay Market
WCPO
Police said a drive-by shooting near Findlay Market on Monday injured one person, who was grazed in the back.
OTR drive-by shooting near Findlay Market
Posted

CINCINNATI — A person was injured after a drive-by shooting near Findlay Market, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Monday in the area of Moore Street and Back Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited.

A CPD officer at the scene told WCPO that there were somewhere around 25 to 50 shots fired, and they would describe it as a drive-by shooting.

According to CPD, one person was grazed in the back during the incident.

However, police have not disclosed whether that person was taken to the hospital.

It is also unknown if police have anyone in custody.

Morning Rush

More local news:
Hamilton Twp. FD: Firefighter injured, family displaced in Maineville house fire Butler County police departments land body cam funding Program ensures Taste of Cincinnati's leftovers don't end up in the dump

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.