CPD: 17-year-old charged with 2023 shooting death of 25-year-old in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the April 2023 shooting death of a 25-year-old in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said.

On April 28, officers arrived to the 1600 block of Main Street, which is near Rothenberg Preparatory Academy at the intersection of Main and McMicken Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a person down.

There, they found 25-year-old Ryan Healey, who had been shot. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died.

On Wednesday, CPD charged a 17-year-old boy with Healey's death. The 17-year-old was already being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for a different charge at the time.

Police have not said why the 17-year-old killed Healey or how they linked him to his death, but anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

