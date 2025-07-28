Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coroner: Woman dies over a month after she was shot in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A woman has died over a month after she was shot in the head in Over-the-Rhine, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report shows 49-year-old Sheteaka Mitchell died on Friday from injuries she sustained on June 5.

WCPO was at the scene following the shooting in June, which happened near the intersection of Walnut and Liberty, across from the Shell gas station.

At the time, Cincinnati police told WCPO a 49-year-old woman had been shot in the head. The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what officers called "life-threatening injuries."

Police told us in June that officers had spoken to witnesses, but at the time they did not have any suspect information to release.

